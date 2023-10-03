Raymond James Maintains Envestnet (ENV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.60% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Envestnet is 70.72. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 66.60% from its latest reported closing price of 42.45.

The projected annual revenue for Envestnet is 1,328MM, an increase of 9.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envestnet. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENV is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 69,246K shares. The put/call ratio of ENV is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 4,151K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,144K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENV by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Advent International holds 1,881K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,584K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENV by 16.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENV by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Envestnet, Inc. is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Its mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies-including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies-leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

