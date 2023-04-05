Raymond James Maintains Envestnet (ENV) Outperform Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Envestnet with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.50% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Envestnet is $70.89. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.50% from its latest reported closing price of $59.32.

The projected annual revenue for Envestnet is $1,328MM, an increase of 7.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 746K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENV by 36.24% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 25K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENV by 28.42% over the last quarter.

SWAR - Direxion Daily Software Bull 2X Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENV by 14.18% over the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENV by 39.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envestnet. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENV is 0.27%, an increase of 27.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.91% to 71,855K shares. The put/call ratio of ENV is 7.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

Envestnet Background Information

Envestnet, Inc. is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Its mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies-including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies-leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

