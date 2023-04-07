Raymond James Maintains Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.42% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Financial Services is $61.40. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 41.42% from its latest reported closing price of $43.42.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Financial Services is $611MM, an increase of 15.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.66.

Enterprise Financial Services Declares $0.25 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $43.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 2.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 0.17% over the last quarter.

CZMSX - Multi-Manager Small Cap Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 240.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 68.09% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 187K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 12.24% over the last quarter.

HWVIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Class I holds 24K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Financial Services. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 10.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFSC is 0.29%, an increase of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.61% to 34,067K shares. The put/call ratio of EFSC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Enterprise Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, with approximately $9.7 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 39 branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations.

