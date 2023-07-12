Raymond James Maintains Energy Recovery (ERII) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.48% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Recovery is 29.32. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.48% from its latest reported closing price of 28.34.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Recovery is 140MM, an increase of 31.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Recovery. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERII is 0.22%, an increase of 11.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 50,086K shares. The put/call ratio of ERII is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 3,520K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 57.32% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,577K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 3.99% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,018K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 37.43% over the last quarter.

Avenir holds 1,712K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,574K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing a decrease of 26.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Energy Recovery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Recovery creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on its pressure exchanger technology platform, the Company designs and manufactures solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business advancing the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally.

