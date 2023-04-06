Raymond James Maintains Energy Recovery (ERII) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.79% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Recovery is $25.24. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 7.79% from its latest reported closing price of $23.42.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Recovery is $140MM, an increase of 11.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RNEW - VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Small Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JESIX - Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Recovery. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERII is 0.20%, a decrease of 14.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 50,114K shares. The put/call ratio of ERII is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Energy Recovery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Recovery creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on its pressure exchanger technology platform, the Company designs and manufactures solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business advancing the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally.

