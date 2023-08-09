Raymond James Maintains EchoStar Corp - (SATS) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of EchoStar Corp - (NASDAQ:SATS) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.12% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for EchoStar Corp - is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.12% from its latest reported closing price of 23.74.

The projected annual revenue for EchoStar Corp - is 1,910MM, an increase of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in EchoStar Corp -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SATS is 0.12%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 37,094K shares. The put/call ratio of SATS is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quaker Capital Investments holds 2,033K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares, representing an increase of 23.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 31.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,727K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 3.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 957K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 0.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 884K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 7.26% over the last quarter.

EchoStar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EchoStar Corporation is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

