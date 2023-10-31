Raymond James Maintains Eagle Materials (EXP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.70% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Materials is 213.74. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.70% from its latest reported closing price of 153.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Materials is 2,161MM, a decrease of 2.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.09.

Eagle Materials Declares $0.25 Dividend

On August 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $153.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.63%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=174).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Materials. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 9.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXP is 0.34%, an increase of 17.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 40,018K shares. The put/call ratio of EXP is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,613K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 126.17% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,121K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 29.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 67.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,094K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 19.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,092K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,043K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Eagle Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.