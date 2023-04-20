Raymond James Maintains e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.69% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is $78.44. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.69% from its latest reported closing price of $93.03.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is $546MM, an increase of 10.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 878K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 41.38% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 32.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 5.45% over the last quarter.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 111K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 29.20% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 238K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 48.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 195.66% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 18.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.33%, an increase of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 60,332K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

e.l.f. Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

