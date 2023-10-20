Raymond James Maintains Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.27% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dime Community Bancshares is 25.60. The forecasts range from a low of 23.74 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 33.27% from its latest reported closing price of 19.21.

The projected annual revenue for Dime Community Bancshares is 426MM, an increase of 13.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

Dime Community Bancshares Declares $0.25 Dividend

On September 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 17, 2023 will receive the payment on October 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $19.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 5.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dime Community Bancshares. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCOM is 0.06%, a decrease of 25.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 31,235K shares. The put/call ratio of DCOM is 8.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,600K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 26.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,298K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 26.42% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,030K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,101K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 990K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 29.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Dime Community Bancshares Background Information

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., a New York corporation, is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank (Dime). Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, the Bank has over 60 branches spanning Montauk to Manhattan. Dime provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through Dime’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dime, offers financial planning and investment consultation.

