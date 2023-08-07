Raymond James Maintains DigitalBridge Group Inc - (DBRG) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of DigitalBridge Group Inc - (NYSE:DBRG) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc - is 22.25. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.62% from its latest reported closing price of 16.05.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalBridge Group Inc - is 1,303MM, a decrease of 19.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBRG is 0.30%, a decrease of 60.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 163,395K shares. The put/call ratio of DBRG is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wafra holds 14,435K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,972K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,364K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 9.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,972K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,364K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 12.68% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,022K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,311K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 6,777K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company.

DigitalBridge Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DigitalBridge is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

