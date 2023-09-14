Raymond James Maintains Diamondback Energy (FANG) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy is 177.10. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $233.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.68% from its latest reported closing price of 155.79.

The projected annual revenue for Diamondback Energy is 9,751MM, an increase of 24.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is a decrease of 140 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FANG is 0.36%, a decrease of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 184,197K shares. The put/call ratio of FANG is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,618K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,258K shares, representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 12.19% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 7,949K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,941K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 39.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,661K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,679K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 10.61% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 4,781K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares, representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,581K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,711K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 571.41% over the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

