Raymond James Maintains Devon Energy (DVN) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.82% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Devon Energy is 63.08. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from its latest reported closing price of 53.09.

The projected annual revenue for Devon Energy is 20,416MM, an increase of 12.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is a decrease of 120 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.36%, a decrease of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 530,614K shares. The put/call ratio of DVN is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,235K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,875K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 22.65% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 18,787K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,922K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,275K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 20.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,253K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,145K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,321K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 19.09% over the last quarter.

Devon Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Devon Energy Corporation is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the American market. It is organized in Delaware and its corporate operative headquarters are in the 50-story Devon Energy Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

