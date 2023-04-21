Raymond James Maintains Devon Energy (DVN) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Devon Energy is $68.06. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from its latest reported closing price of $54.02.

The projected annual revenue for Devon Energy is $20,416MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.19.

Devon Energy Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.35 per share.

At the current share price of $54.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.44%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 11.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.02 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 10.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PESAX - LargeCap Value Fund III R-1 holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 2,006.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 96.10% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent All Cap Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 53.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 37.97% over the last quarter.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management holds 95K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 84,303.26% over the last quarter.

IAXAX - VY(R) T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Portfolio DV holds 150K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Freestone Capital Holdings holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.43%, a decrease of 13.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 558,489K shares. The put/call ratio of DVN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Devon Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Devon Energy Corporation is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the American market. It is organized in Delaware and its corporate operative headquarters are in the 50-story Devon Energy Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

