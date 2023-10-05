Raymond James Maintains Delta Air Lines (DAL) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.52% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines is 57.88. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 60.52% from its latest reported closing price of 36.06.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Air Lines is 51,579MM, a decrease of 7.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 8.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.26%, an increase of 18.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 529,486K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,563K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,568K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 22,344K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,647K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 28.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,110K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,832K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 27.37% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 19,666K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares, representing an increase of 79.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 538.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,302K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,963K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 26.10% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

