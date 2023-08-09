Raymond James Maintains Delek US Holdings (DK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delek US Holdings is 28.22. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.03% from its latest reported closing price of 27.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Delek US Holdings is 14,639MM, a decrease of 18.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek US Holdings. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DK is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 78,865K shares. The put/call ratio of DK is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ion Asset Management holds 3,120K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,290K shares, representing an increase of 26.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,644K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 37.83% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,512K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing a decrease of 40.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 17.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,155K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 21.19% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,019K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing an increase of 73.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 201.34% over the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tylerand Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansasand Krotz Springs, Louisianawith a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.