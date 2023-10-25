Raymond James Maintains Darling Ingredients (DAR) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.11% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients is 92.34. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 130.11% from its latest reported closing price of 40.13.

The projected annual revenue for Darling Ingredients is 7,251MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAR is 0.35%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.49% to 162,223K shares. The put/call ratio of DAR is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,997K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,967K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 1.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,840K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,944K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,309K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,564K shares, representing an increase of 17.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 20.21% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,150K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 5.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,120K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darling Ingredients Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen its promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing its services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels.

