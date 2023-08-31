Raymond James Maintains CubeSmart (CUBE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.82% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CubeSmart is 49.37. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.82% from its latest reported closing price of 42.26.

The projected annual revenue for CubeSmart is 1,101MM, an increase of 5.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 932 funds or institutions reporting positions in CubeSmart. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBE is 0.43%, a decrease of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 261,782K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBE is 5.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,869K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,011K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,753K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,435K shares, representing a decrease of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 31.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,997K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,946K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,845K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,545K shares, representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 747.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,815K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,928K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 8.95% over the last quarter.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,238 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

