Raymond James Maintains Coty Inc - (COTY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Coty Inc - (NYSE:COTY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.30% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coty Inc - is $12.26. The forecasts range from a low of $8.33 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.30% from its latest reported closing price of $12.42.

The projected annual revenue for Coty Inc - is $5,368MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 388K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 114K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 16.59% over the last quarter.

HDIV - QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 21.23% over the last quarter.

HAP Trading holds 102K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 36.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 51.17% over the last quarter.

Delphia holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty Inc -. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.14%, an increase of 22.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 377,758K shares. The put/call ratio of COTY is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

Coty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

