Raymond James Maintains Construction Partners Inc - (ROAD) Strong Buy Recommendation

August 03, 2023 — 07:26 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Construction Partners Inc - (NASDAQ:ROAD) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Construction Partners Inc - is 34.83. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.89% from its latest reported closing price of 32.89.

The projected annual revenue for Construction Partners Inc - is 1,528MM, an increase of 3.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Construction Partners Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROAD is 0.23%, an increase of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 50,477K shares. ROAD / Construction Partners Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ROAD is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROAD / Construction Partners Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 5,091K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,244K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,265K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,311K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 3,137K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 171,728.80% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 3,036K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,191K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Construction Partners Background Information
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 48 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments.

