Raymond James Maintains Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Raymond James maintained coverage of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.46% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Colgate-Palmolive is $96.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 22.46% from its latest reported closing price of $78.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Colgate-Palmolive is 19,452MM, a decrease of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colgate-Palmolive. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CL is 0.28%, an increase of 11.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 763,697K shares. The put/call ratio of CL is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 36,548K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,009K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 4.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,043K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 12.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,004K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,549K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,943K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,951K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 13.63% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 14,227K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares , representing an increase of 69.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CL by 187.60% over the last quarter.

