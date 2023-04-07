Raymond James Maintains Coherent (COHR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherent is $61.93. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 87.79% from its latest reported closing price of $32.98.

The projected annual revenue for Coherent is $5,543MM, an increase of 25.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AXMNX - Acclivity Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund Acclivity Mid Cap Multi-Style N Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 264K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 26.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 27.01% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 36.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 28.39% over the last quarter.

AdvisorNet Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 9.18% over the last quarter.

CRTVX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS MULTI-STYLE US EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 21.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 52.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an increase of 666 owner(s) or 304.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHR is 0.24%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,975.79% to 156,176K shares. The put/call ratio of COHR is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Coherent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support its customers.

