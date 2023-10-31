Raymond James Maintains Coastal Financial (CCB) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.19% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coastal Financial is 59.42. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 60.19% from its latest reported closing price of 37.09.

The projected annual revenue for Coastal Financial is 421MM, an increase of 61.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coastal Financial. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCB is 0.21%, an increase of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 9,478K shares. The put/call ratio of CCB is 3.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 822K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 731K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 594K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 0.26% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 564K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coastal Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coastal Financial Corporation (the 'Company'), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the 'Bank'), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 15 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application.

