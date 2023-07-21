Raymond James Maintains Clean Harbors (CLH) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.87% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clean Harbors is 163.51. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.87% from its latest reported closing price of 170.08.

The projected annual revenue for Clean Harbors is 5,293MM, a decrease of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Harbors. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLH is 0.35%, an increase of 16.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 55,884K shares. The put/call ratio of CLH is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,978K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares, representing a decrease of 29.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 86.54% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 2,042K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,695K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 88.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,587K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 17.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,551K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Clean Harbors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India.

