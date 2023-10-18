Raymond James Maintains Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.18% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is 2,216.99. The forecasts range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of $2,698.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.18% from its latest reported closing price of 1,829.51.

The projected annual revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill is 9,977MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 43.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2047 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMG is 0.43%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 30,760K shares. The put/call ratio of CMG is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,521K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares, representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 146.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,106K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 20.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,039K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 981K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 954K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Coloradoin 1993.

