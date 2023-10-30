Raymond James Maintains Chevron (CVX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.65% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chevron is 191.47. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.65% from its latest reported closing price of 144.35.

The projected annual revenue for Chevron is 212,981MM, an increase of 5.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVX is 0.82%, a decrease of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 1,438,751K shares. The put/call ratio of CVX is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 123,120K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,408K shares, representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 16.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,118K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,122K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 6.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,493K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,510K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 12.69% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 41,022K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,660K shares, representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,558K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,632K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Chevron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California.

