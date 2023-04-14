Raymond James Maintains Chevron (CVX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chevron is $194.82. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.21% from its latest reported closing price of $172.09.

The projected annual revenue for Chevron is $212,981MM, a decrease of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.00.

Chevron Declares $1.51 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share ($6.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.42 per share.

At the current share price of $172.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 3.04%, and the highest has been 9.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legacy Bridge holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 36.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Headlands Technologies holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

JAVAX - James Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Marathon Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 10.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is an increase of 282 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVX is 0.71%, a decrease of 23.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 1,515,322K shares. The put/call ratio of CVX is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Chevron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California.

