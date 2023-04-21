Raymond James Maintains Cheniere Energy (LNG) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy is $204.19. The forecasts range from a low of $173.72 to a high of $247.80. The average price target represents an increase of 35.16% from its latest reported closing price of $151.08.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy is $27,662MM, a decrease of 16.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $20.70.

Cheniere Energy Declares $0.40 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $151.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.15%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 5.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CCCAX - Center Coast Brookfield MLP Focus Fund holds 755K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 22.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 17.08% over the last quarter.

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS (INVESCO VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS) - INVESCO V.I. Mid Cap Core Equity Fund Series I holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 22.67% over the last quarter.

CMC Financial Group holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Allstate Investment Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNG is 0.82%, a decrease of 8.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 251,164K shares. The put/call ratio of LNG is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cheniere Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

