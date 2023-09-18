Raymond James Maintains Charles Schwab (SCHW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.65% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charles Schwab is 76.06. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.65% from its latest reported closing price of 58.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Charles Schwab is 23,757MM, an increase of 14.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.95.

Charles Schwab Declares $0.25 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $58.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW is 0.54%, a decrease of 7.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 1,675,139K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHW is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 225,995K shares representing 12.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225,934K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 2,239.23% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 78,399K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,462K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 5.88% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 52,641K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 4.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,907K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,782K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 36,768K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,880K shares, representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 99.51% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. The company has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing its clients' goals with passion and integrity.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.