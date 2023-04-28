Raymond James Maintains Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - (CWST) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - (NASDAQ:CWST) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - is 93.02. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.43% from its latest reported closing price of 87.40.

The projected annual revenue for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - is 1,175MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWST is 0.44%, a decrease of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 65,956K shares. The put/call ratio of CWST is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,057K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,027K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 94,090.79% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,770K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 7.50% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,440K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,406K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,458K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,295K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Casella Waste Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States.

