Raymond James Maintains Capital Southwest (CSWC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.29% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital Southwest is 21.99. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.29% from its latest reported closing price of 22.51.

The projected annual revenue for Capital Southwest is 140MM, an increase of 2.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Southwest. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSWC is 0.27%, an increase of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 9,176K shares. The put/call ratio of CSWC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 851K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Sanders Morris Harris holds 700K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 31.95% over the last quarter.

Zuckerman Investment Group holds 658K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 592K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 14.57% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 576K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Capital Southwest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed Business Development Company, with approximately $313 million in net assets as of December 31, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle-market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses and makes investments ranging from $5 to $20 million in securities across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

