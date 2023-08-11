Raymond James Maintains Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - (CACI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - (NYSE:CACI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - is 364.96. The forecasts range from a low of 340.37 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.37% from its latest reported closing price of 343.11.

The projected annual revenue for Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - is 7,041MM, an increase of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 935 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CACI is 0.41%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.43% to 26,055K shares. The put/call ratio of CACI is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,011K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 775K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 49.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 94.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 727K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 7.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 725K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 657K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Caci International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address its customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The Company's culture based on a good character, innovation, and excellence drives its success and earns recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the Company consistently deliver strong shareholder value.

