Raymond James Maintains Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - (CACI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - (NYSE:CACI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - is 344.67. The forecasts range from a low of 308.05 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.32% from its latest reported closing price of 312.43.

The projected annual revenue for Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - is 6,727MM, an increase of 1.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares -. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CACI is 0.38%, a decrease of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 27,548K shares. The put/call ratio of CACI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,225K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,155K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 9.58% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,011K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 726K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 715K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Caci International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address its customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The Company's culture based on a good character, innovation, and excellence drives its success and earns recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the Company consistently deliver strong shareholder value.

