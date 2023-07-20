Raymond James Maintains Brunswick (BC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.46% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brunswick is 104.70. The forecasts range from a low of 91.91 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.46% from its latest reported closing price of 86.91.

The projected annual revenue for Brunswick is 7,300MM, an increase of 6.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.81.

Brunswick Declares $0.40 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $86.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 3.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunswick. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BC is 0.28%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 77,654K shares. The put/call ratio of BC is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cantillon Capital Management holds 4,146K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,213K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,430K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,540K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC by 8.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,237K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC by 8.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,201K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Kensico Capital Management holds 2,105K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Brunswick Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals.

