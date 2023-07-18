Raymond James Maintains BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.09% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is 29.13. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.09% from its latest reported closing price of 32.04.

The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is 37MM, a decrease of 52.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 13.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.29%, an increase of 74.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.26% to 156,682K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 31,061K shares representing 19.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 26,621K shares representing 16.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 6,068K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 4,557K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing an increase of 69.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 612.81% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 3,978K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,187K shares, representing a decrease of 30.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 40.16% over the last quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma Background Information

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

