Raymond James Maintains Banner (BANR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.09% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banner is 59.67. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 34.09% from its latest reported closing price of 44.50.

The projected annual revenue for Banner is 633MM, an increase of 0.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banner. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANR is 0.19%, a decrease of 12.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 34,520K shares. The put/call ratio of BANR is 3.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,410K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 16.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,043K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 20.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 895K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 882K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 829K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 25.54% over the last quarter.

Banner Background Information

Banner Corporation is a $15.03 billion bank holding company operating a commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans.

