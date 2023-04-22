Raymond James Maintains Banner (BANR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banner is $67.83. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.53% from its latest reported closing price of $50.42.

The projected annual revenue for Banner is $633MM, a decrease of 0.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.56.

Banner Declares $0.48 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $50.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.84%, the lowest has been 2.27%, and the highest has been 9.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banner. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANR is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 34,639K shares. The put/call ratio of BANR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,400K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,279K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,037K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 928K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing a decrease of 25.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 21.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 920K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 919K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Banner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banner Corporation is a $15.03 billion bank holding company operating a commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans.

