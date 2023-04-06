Raymond James Maintains Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is $41.41. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 58.67% from its latest reported closing price of $26.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is $611MM, an increase of 11.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VYSVX - Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 155.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 66.59% over the last quarter.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

JSCSX - JPMorgan U.S. Small Company Fund Class I holds 44K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 552K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing a decrease of 26.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 57.03% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 64K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 86.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 52.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 9.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTB is 0.33%, a decrease of 21.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 48,642K shares. The put/call ratio of NTB is 2.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where its principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where Butterfield offers specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, Butterfield offers both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, Butterfield offers select wealth management services. In the UK, Butterfield offers residential property lending. In Jersey, Butterfield offers select banking and wealth management services.

See all Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.