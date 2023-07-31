Raymond James Maintains Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.86% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bancorp Inc. is 41.14. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.86% from its latest reported closing price of 38.50.

The projected annual revenue for Bancorp Inc. is 327MM, a decrease of 21.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bancorp Inc.. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBBK is 0.24%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 62,243K shares. The put/call ratio of TBBK is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,982K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,166K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBK by 15.79% over the last quarter.

XFBRX - Mid Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 1,831K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,535K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,485K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 21.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBK by 45.60% over the last quarter.

Bancorp Inc. Background Information



The Bancorp is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation.

