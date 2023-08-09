Raymond James Maintains Backblaze Inc - (BLZE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Backblaze Inc - (NASDAQ:BLZE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.79% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Backblaze Inc - is 10.43. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 113.79% from its latest reported closing price of 4.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Backblaze Inc - is 102MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Backblaze Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLZE is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 4,845K shares. The put/call ratio of BLZE is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,092K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 1,063K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing an increase of 32.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 507K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 396K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 25.54% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 217K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 48.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 56.98% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.