Raymond James Maintains Backblaze Inc - (BLZE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Backblaze Inc - (NASDAQ:BLZE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 161.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Backblaze Inc - is 10.58. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 161.21% from its latest reported closing price of 4.05.

The projected annual revenue for Backblaze Inc - is 102MM, an increase of 19.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,092K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 41.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 100.22% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 860K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing a decrease of 33.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 38.77% over the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 719K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing a decrease of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 50.57% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 388K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 21.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 67.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 378K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

