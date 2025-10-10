Raymond James Maintains B2Gold (BTG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Raymond James maintained coverage of B2Gold (NYSEAM:BTG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.91% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for B2Gold is $4.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.26 to a high of $6.59. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.91% from its latest reported closing price of $5.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for B2Gold is 1,212MM, a decrease of 44.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in B2Gold. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTG is 0.27%, an increase of 10.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 957,021K shares. The put/call ratio of BTG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 131,205K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,730K shares , representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 2.80% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 77,933K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,153K shares , representing a decrease of 14.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 65,761K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,838K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 10.93% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 40,292K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,321K shares , representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 3.24% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 35,579K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,575K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 10.58% over the last quarter.

