Raymond James Maintains Azul S.A. - ADR (AZUL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Azul S.A. - ADR (NYSE:AZUL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Azul S.A. - ADR is 15.86. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 107.06% from its latest reported closing price of 7.66.

The projected annual revenue for Azul S.A. - ADR is 3,703MM, a decrease of 78.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azul S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZUL is 0.17%, an increase of 53.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.38% to 33,401K shares. The put/call ratio of AZUL is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 7,173K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares, representing an increase of 38.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 190.18% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 4,242K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares, representing a decrease of 16.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 95.47% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 3,015K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,901K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 22.53% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,596K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446K shares, representing a decrease of 53.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 26.40% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,160K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares, representing a decrease of 93.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 20.17% over the last quarter.

Azul Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Azul S.A., the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to 117 destinations. With an operating fleet of 162 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of more than 200 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards.

