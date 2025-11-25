Raymond James Maintains Azenta (AZTA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Raymond James maintained coverage of Azenta (NasdaqGS:AZTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.49% Downside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Azenta is $33.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.49% from its latest reported closing price of $36.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Azenta is 964MM, an increase of 62.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azenta. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 8.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZTA is 0.12%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 65,362K shares. The put/call ratio of AZTA is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Politan Capital Management holds 4,617K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,733K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZTA by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,699K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares , representing an increase of 29.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZTA by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,468K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares , representing a decrease of 30.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZTA by 22.45% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,355K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.