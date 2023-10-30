Raymond James Maintains Axos Financial (AX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.07% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axos Financial is 54.74. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 57.07% from its latest reported closing price of 34.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axos Financial is 957MM, an increase of 4.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axos Financial. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AX is 0.20%, an increase of 11.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 55,821K shares. The put/call ratio of AX is 2.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,672K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 2.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,769K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,488K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 0.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,450K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,425K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Axos Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $14.4 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol 'AX' and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.