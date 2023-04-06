Raymond James Maintains Axos Financial (AX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axos Financial is $49.98. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 36.67% from its latest reported closing price of $36.57.

The projected annual revenue for Axos Financial is $891MM, an increase of 13.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVMS - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 2.77% over the last quarter.

DFUV - Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 47.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 117.16% over the last quarter.

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 4.20% over the last quarter.

VIOG - Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 154K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 12.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 99.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axos Financial. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AX is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 53,326K shares. The put/call ratio of AX is 11.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Axos Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $14.4 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol 'AX' and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index.

