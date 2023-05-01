Raymond James Maintains Avantor (AVTR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avantor is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.07% from its latest reported closing price of 20.24.

The projected annual revenue for Avantor is 7,629MM, an increase of 3.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTR is 0.31%, a decrease of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 686,539K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 76,326K shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,614K shares, representing an increase of 24.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 36.91% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 38,913K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,406K shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 3.05% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 25,321K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,535K shares, representing an increase of 38.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 71.03% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 24,557K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,259K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 13.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,471K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,067K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Avantor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries.

