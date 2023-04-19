Raymond James Maintains Autozone (AZO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Autozone (NYSE:AZO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autozone is $2,754.68. The forecasts range from a low of $1,908.90 to a high of $3,043.95. The average price target represents an increase of 3.54% from its latest reported closing price of $2,660.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Autozone is $17,392MM, an increase of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $127.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSNGX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 18K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 12.75% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natixis holds 11K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 88.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 1,060.08% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 10.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autozone. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZO is 0.56%, an increase of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 19,506K shares. The put/call ratio of AZO is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

Autozone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts.

See all Autozone regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.