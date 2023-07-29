Raymond James Maintains ATN International (ATNI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.35% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ATN International is 50.32. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 42.35% from its latest reported closing price of 35.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ATN International is 794MM, an increase of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

ATN International Declares $0.21 Dividend

On June 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $35.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATN International. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATNI is 0.08%, an increase of 15.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 12,208K shares. The put/call ratio of ATNI is 20.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,187K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 13.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 776K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 14.23% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 688K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 23.08% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 581K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 570K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ATN International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATN International, Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Its operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high speed internet services, mobile wireless solutions, video services and local exchange services, and (ii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.