Raymond James Maintains Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlantic Union Bankshares is 40.54. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 44.24% from its latest reported closing price of 28.11.

The projected annual revenue for Atlantic Union Bankshares is 797MM, an increase of 17.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantic Union Bankshares. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUB is 0.23%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 68,519K shares. The put/call ratio of AUB is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 3,060K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 10.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,304K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,183K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 13.19% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,106K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,925K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

