Raymond James Maintains Assetmark Financial Holdings (AMK) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Assetmark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.65% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assetmark Financial Holdings is 33.89. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 37.65% from its latest reported closing price of 24.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Assetmark Financial Holdings is 645MM, a decrease of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assetmark Financial Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMK is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 29,478K shares. The put/call ratio of AMK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,925K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 606.66% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,434K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,386K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 8.89% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,989K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing a decrease of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 19.82% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 1,689K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,562K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Assetmark Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $67 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.